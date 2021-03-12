Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells 80,529 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $8.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.39. 2,951,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,854. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 444.09, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

