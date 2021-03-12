Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Truist

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target boosted by Truist from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $94.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,818. Insperity has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,079.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $1,119,325 in the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.