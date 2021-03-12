Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.43 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,951. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $221.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

