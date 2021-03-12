Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.43 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,951. The stock has a market cap of $226.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.50. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on INSE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

