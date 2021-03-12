Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $295,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBP opened at $112.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $130.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.56.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

