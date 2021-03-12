Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,201 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after acquiring an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. 949,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,872,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

