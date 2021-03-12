Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NTLA traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,906. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 895,281 shares of company stock valued at $55,527,038. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.