Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Inter Parfums reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.00. 94,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,152. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,134 over the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas

