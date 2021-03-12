Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,928 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Amdocs by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,132. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

