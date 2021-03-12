Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 20.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 100.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 183,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,645. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VST. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

