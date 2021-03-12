Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $89.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,722. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.75.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

