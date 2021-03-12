Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 775 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $220.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,784. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

