Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 796 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,222 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $3,915,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.60. 75,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,825,890. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.