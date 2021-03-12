Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.70. Intuit posted earnings of $4.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 30.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 130.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.9% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,270. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

