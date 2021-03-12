Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Intuit by 60.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $390.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

