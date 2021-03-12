Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Down 73.0% in February

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the February 11th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.90. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.