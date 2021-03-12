Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NYSE IVZ opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 383,184 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $9,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after buying an additional 70,419 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

