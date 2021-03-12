Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 153.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,678,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,334,000 after buying an additional 1,620,808 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,607,000. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 251,732 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,806,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,606,000.

BAB stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

