Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,051 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average volume of 1,929 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Get CureVac alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $85.68 on Thursday. CureVac has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $151.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.