Investors Purchase High Volume of HCA Healthcare Call Options (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the average daily volume of 1,674 call options.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCA opened at $185.23 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $194.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.61 and a 200-day moving average of $152.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

