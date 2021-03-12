Investors Purchase Large Volume of Green Plains Put Options (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,250 put options on the company. This is an increase of 541% compared to the average volume of 351 put options.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,586. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $987.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $28.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

