ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.72 Million

Brokerages predict that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will post $24.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.13 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $56.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year sales of $114.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $127.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $160.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 163,133 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 499,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,374. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.12.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

