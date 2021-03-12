IONChain (IONC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $604.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. IONChain has a total market cap of $310,592.95 and $604.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.73 or 0.00647808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00064538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025705 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035708 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

