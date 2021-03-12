iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005,885 shares during the period. iQIYI accounts for 1.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iQIYI worth $43,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after buying an additional 1,126,247 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $14,858,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 667,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,537,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQ stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $26.51. 325,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,416,964. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.