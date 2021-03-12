iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ISHG traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $83.06. 7,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

