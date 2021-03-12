iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,564 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.7% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,340,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,954,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,358.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 109,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.98. 192,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $96.93.

