iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.14. 290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

