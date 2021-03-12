iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Synovus Financial Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 7.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 1.48% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $647,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,463,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,613,000 after buying an additional 126,971 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 73,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.61. The stock had a trading volume of 122,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,446. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

