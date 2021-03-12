iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Veritable L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,288,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $156,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 124,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,417. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

