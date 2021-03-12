iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,095,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $75,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWR traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 96,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,417. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

