iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 354.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,487 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.76. 165,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $110.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

