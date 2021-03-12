iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 5.0% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $74,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,511. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $262.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

