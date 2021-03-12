iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is SSI Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.70. The company had a trading volume of 250,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,003. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $397.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.73.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

