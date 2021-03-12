Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.13 million, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

