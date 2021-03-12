Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.76. Iterum Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 121,733 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $195.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $57,337.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,831.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock worth $26,163,749. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

