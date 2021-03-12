IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $6.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $594.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

