J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $259.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $264.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.62.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

