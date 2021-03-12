J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,420 shares of company stock worth $764,771. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.04. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

