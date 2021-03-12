J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 526 SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $464.66 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $470.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.19.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

