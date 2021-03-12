Jack Dorsey Sells 100,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total value of $22,788,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $22,987,000.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $22,743,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total value of $21,687,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $241.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.49. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.69, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

