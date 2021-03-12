Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on J. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,744 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after acquiring an additional 295,559 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after acquiring an additional 259,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,606. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.