Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.23

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.23 and last traded at $120.66, with a volume of 7652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.25.

A number of research firms have commented on J. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.