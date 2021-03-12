Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) versus Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Head-To-Head Analysis

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Zillow Group alerts:

This table compares Zillow Group and Janel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.74 billion 12.89 -$305.36 million N/A N/A Janel $84.35 million 0.16 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Janel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70% Janel -3.54% -17.52% -4.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zillow Group and Janel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $154.43, indicating a potential upside of 5.08%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Janel.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Janel on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services. The company's portfolio of consumer brands consists of Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and Out East; and business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals include Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive and New Home Feed. Zillow Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Logistics Services, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Global Logistics Services segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.