Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Neutral

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $950.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

