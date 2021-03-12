Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 153.0% from the February 11th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSMD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $69.85.

