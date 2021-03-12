JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €16.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DEC. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($21.41) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.60 ($20.71).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded down €1.00 ($1.18) on Thursday, hitting €20.00 ($23.53). 546,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.10.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.