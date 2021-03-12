JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at UBS Group

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.95.

NASDAQ JD opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $979,596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 148.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,951,000. TRG Investments LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

