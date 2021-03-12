Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €72.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.15 ($77.83).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €69.30 ($81.53) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.90. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

