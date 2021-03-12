Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Scholar Rock in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $62.37 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,574,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

