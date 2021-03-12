Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hasbro, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will earn $6.58 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

HAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

